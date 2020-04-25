LAGRANGE — Gerald E. “Jerry” Scott, 91, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, Indiana.
He was born on April 6, 1929, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Jesse and Margaret (Rademaker) Scott.
Jerry worked for Coachman Industries in Middlebury, Indiana.
He was a United States Navy veteran, serving his country during World War II and the Korean War. Jerry was a member of LaGrange American Legion Post #215 and the VFW.
On Oct. 12, 1963, he married Edith M. (Kelly) Cottrill. She preceded him in death on Feb. 21, 2020.
Surviving are his four stepdaughters, Nancy Lambright, of New Haven, Indiana, Suzanne (Charles) Cauwels, of Boynton Beach, Florida, Rebecca (Larry) Taylor, of Elkhart, Indiana, and Debra (John) Kroemer of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
Along with his wife, Jerry, was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Janet Albright, on Dec. 1, 2019.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.
A public graveside with military rites will be announced after the restrictions have been lifted.
Memorials may be contributed in Jerry’s memory to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana
P.O. Box 5, Huntertown, IN 46748.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange.
