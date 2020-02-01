AUBURN — Marie Bowerman, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.
She married Loyal Bowerman in 1940, and he passed away in 2010.
Marie and her husband operated Bowerman’s Market for 30 years in downtown Auburn.
After retiring she became executive director of DeKalb County American Red Cross for six years. She also organized the blood drives for Indiana Blood Center out of Indianapolis for three years.
She organized the first Strawberry Festival for Missions at Auburn First United Methodist Church. She is also remembered for her recipe for the popular Ham Loaf, which has raised thousands of dollars for Missions at the church.
Marie was a member of Auburn First United Methodist Church and the Maxine Coleman Circle of the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Emoray and Estella Miller; husband; and a brother, William “Bill” Miller.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Diane Bowerman, of Auburn; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Marvin Smith, of Auburn; five grandchildren, Richard Bowerman Jr., Scott (Laurie) Bowerman, Amy McDowell, Jeff Smith, and Deborah (Jim) Blomberg; and six great-grandchildren, Katlyn Smith, Tyler Bowerman, Sabrina Bowerman, Allison Blomberg, Melissa Blomberg and Shaylee McDowell.
No services are planned at this time.
Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to Auburn First United Methodist Church.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home, of Auburn, is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
