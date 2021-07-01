GARRETT — Ralph M. Baker, 88, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.
He was born on Oct. 24, 1932, in Garrett, to Scott and Florence (McKinley) Baker.
Ralph worked for International Harvester for more than 30 years, retiring in 1986. He also worked at Caprino’s/Lance’s Grocery in Garrett for 24 years.
He married Darlene A. “Dolly” (Stark) McDonald on Dec. 12, 1980, in Garrett, and she passed away on March 7, 2015.
Ralph was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett.
He was a member of Knights of Columbus, was a member and Past President of the Garrett Eagles and was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Auburn.
Surviving are four children, Tim (Pam) Baker, of Auburn, Abbie (Tim) Noll, of Kendallville, Karen Sanford, of Auburn and Ralph Baker Jr., of New Paris; four step-children, Sidnee Gahimer, of Garrett, Etta Baker, of Kimmell, Harry McDonald Jr., of Garrett and Joe Stone, of Hudson; daughter-in-law, Sharon McDonald, of Garrett; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; stepson, Max McDonald; two sisters, Mary Baker and Betty Baker; and a half-brother, Bob (Ann) Gerner.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 300 W. Houston St., Garrett, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., on Saturday, prior to the service at the church.
Father Jim Shafer will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in rural Garrett.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the rosary being recited at 7 p.m., on Friday.
Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
