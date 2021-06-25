Barbara Ann Norris, age 81, of Albion, Indiana, died on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Northridge Village in Albion.
Arrangements by Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services in LaGrange, Indiana.
Updated: June 25, 2021 @ 1:50 am
