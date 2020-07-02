Anna Shrock Jul 2, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Anna H. Shrock, 92, of LaGrange, Indiana, died at 12:30 p.m., on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Would you install an app on your phone that would warn you if you had been in contact with another person who subsequently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus? You voted: Yes, if my phone could handle the app No Maybe Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAdult drowns at sandbar near Pokagon State ParkChildren rescued from 128-degree vanMan facing charges following alleged beatingsDream becomes realityNew first responder memorial coming to AvillaNew church moving to shopping centerSteuben's lack of a COVID-19 surge perplexingPiper PlacenciaSuspect arrested in St. Joe stabbingNoble County COVID-19 cases up 13 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD127009 KD128234 KD126929 Top Jobs KD128229 KD127012 KD128088 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Wednesday Farmers Market starts for 2020 Noble Bookings New laws enhance Hoosiers’ constitutional rights Historic preservation enriches past, present, future Homeschool 101 meeting coming to Angola Fire Chief reminds people to use fireworks safely Sharon Warstler Silgan Plastics employee retires after 62 years
