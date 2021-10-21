Ron Puckett, 64, of Middlebury, Indiana, died at 4:23 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Goshen Hospital following a brief illness.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Updated: October 21, 2021 @ 1:01 am
