MISSION, Texas — John Louis Heminger was 79 years old when he passed away on Nov. 14, 2020, at Mission Valley Nursing and Transitional Care in Mission, Texas.
John was born on May 13, 1941, in LaPorte, Indiana. At age 3 he survived a ruptured appendix, because of excellent care at Holy Family Hospital, his birthplace and thanks to the discovery of penicillin by Alexander Fleming in 1928.
He was very close to his five siblings Laurel Jill Heminger, Judith Eileen Heminger, Marilyn Nora Heminger, Patrick Gilbert Heminger and Janice Dee Heminger. John and Jill were especially close due to them being born only 13 months apart.
At 12 years old while visiting his paternal grandparents, his Grandpa Heminger took John out to the barn to identify and explain all the special tools hanging up on the walls.
Years later, he received his draft notice, traveled to Chicago for various examinations and when taking the written test was surprised to see a section of the exam that required identifying some of those same ancient tools his grandpa had introduced him to in their barn in Minnesota.
When he finished the test, John tried to take a nap; however the examiner came to check on him. John said, “I’m finished.” to the examiner. The examiner then took the test, graded it at his desk and waited for the others to finish and leave.
When all had done so, the examiner informed John, “I have been giving this test for a long time; this is the first 100 I have recorded.” John received a 1y ranking which kept him out of the Vietnam War.
John graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management in June 1965. This was a new curriculum, and he was a charter graduate. He enjoyed his course of study because of its focus, and all his instructors were full professors, quite enthusiastic about this new opportunity.
His early career involved various positions in engineering at Joy Manufacturing Company in Michigan City, Indiana, and Bendix Missile Systems in Northern Indiana. His middle years emphasized John’s positions as Sales Engineer at Neff Engineering in South Bend, Indiana, and District Sales Manager at Taylor Newcomb Engineering Company in Fort Wayne, Indiana. His last position was with Heminger Fluid Power in Auburn, Indiana, where his son, Eric John Heminger, was President, his daughter, Edye M. Button was Vice President, and John was Vice President of Sales.
Community involvement was important to John. He was a past Grand Knight of Auburn, Indiana Knights of Columbus, and very involved with SME (Society of Manufacturing Engineers) in Fort Wayne, Indiana. and a member of Auburn Rotary. He was named to Who's Who Worldwide Registry for Outstanding Leadership and Achievement.
John was a devoted husband who married the love of his life, Dottie Jones Heminger. They had almost 56 “never a dull moment” years together with their family. He was a loving father, grandfather, caring son, loyal brother and supportive friend.
He was an authentic and outstanding role model for his family, friends and colleagues.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Louis G. Heminger and Evelyn V. Heminger; his sister, Laurel Jill Sanders; his nephew, Todd Sanders; Todd's granddaughter, Taiyah Sanders; John's mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ed and Alice Jones; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Since his death, his sister, Marilyn N. Reed, has joined him in heaven.
He is survived by his wife, Dottie Heminger, from Mission, Texas; his son, Eric John Heminger (Amy), of Huntertown, Indiana; daughter, Edye Marie Button (Alan), of Cape Coral, Florida; grandchildren, Kelsey Jean Fickinger, (Asher), of Huntertown, Indiana, Connor Eric Heminger, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jasmine Marie Button, Jocelyn Anne Button and Jordyn Kay Button, all of Cape Coral, Florida. Also surviving are his two sisters and brother, Judith Eileen Cullins (Chuck), of Nicholasville, Kentucky, Janice Dee Radford (Steve), of Duneland Beach, Indiana, and Patrick G. Heminger, of Hudson Lake, Indiana; and one sister-in-law, Judy Jones, of Michigan City, Indiana.
A Funeral Mass will occur in Auburn, Indiana, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.