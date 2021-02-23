AUBURN — Johanna Kathrina Sawyers, better known as Nana to hundreds, age 96, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at Auburn Village and Rehabilitation.
Ms. Sawyers was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on Oct. 21, 1924, the daughter of Elonzo and Roxy Elizabeth Chapman Sawyers. She was the youngest of 10 children.
Ms. Sawyers graduated from Chesapeake High School in Chesapeake, Ohio, in 1943. She attended Bowling Green University and worked at the old Sylvania Plant in Huntington, West Virginia, during WWII, making bomb parts. Her entire career was with Silvers/H.L. Green/McCrory Corp./Rapid American Corp for more than 40 years, holding a variety of positions before retiring as a buyer/store recovery-specialist for the corporation in 1991. She traveled the world with the company and on her own. Her favorite places to visit were the Holy Lands and “walking the paths that Jesus walked”.
She was a long-time active member of Auburn Church of Christ in Auburn, Indiana. She was a devout Christian who loved to serve others and care for the needs of children. Survivors include her daughter, Dr. Sheila K.A. Merriman, of Hawaii and Tennessee; grandchildren, E. Elizabeth K. Saunders, of Nevada, Eric Allen Milliner, of Virginia, and Timothy Lee Hamick, of Tennessee; five great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Ms. Sawyers was preceded in death by her ex-husband and life-long friend, Paul E. Bush; grandsons, William Jacob V. Milliner and Karlton V. Milliner; and her nine siblings.
There will be no funeral at this time. A Celebration of Life is being planned for sometime after the pandemic.
Memorial contributions may be made to Woodburn Christian Children’s Home, 24902 Notestine Road, Woodburn, IN 46797 or Cammack Childrens Center 64 6th West Ave., Huntington, WV 25701.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main S., Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.