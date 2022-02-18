KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Rebecca (Becky) Oesch Edsall went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, surrounded by her family ,at her home in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
The daughter of Olive Marie Krisher Oesch and the late Billie Eugene Oesch, Becky was born on Nov. 22, 1954, at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by sister, Ramona Oesch; brothers, Wayne Oesch and William Oesch; and nephews, Douglas Oesch and Travis Tuffley.
Becky is survived by her mother, Olive Oesch, of Kings Mountain, North Carolina; her sister, Renee Oesch Klein and husband, Peter, of Baltimore, Maryland; brother, Wade Elliott Oesch, of Waterloo, Indiana; daughters, Brooke and Lyndsey Edsall, both of Kings Mountain and Autumn Edsall Fincher and husband, Bob, of Hickory, North Carolina; grandchildren, Will, Carson Rebecca and Claire Fincher; many beloved nieces and nephews; and Johnny Hutchins, her longtime friend and faithful companion, along with his daughters, Buffy and husband, John Murphy and Tammy and husband, Gary Houge; and son, Chris and wife, Christy Hutchins, and their children and grandchildren. Becky will be missed by Toby, Copper and Tickle, her beloved puppies, who laid by her side until her very last day.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Kings Mountain, North Carolina, officiated by the Rev. Dr. K. Michael Varn and the Rev. John W. Futterer.
The family will receive friends from 10-10:50 a.m., prior to the service in the fellowship hall of the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Cleveland County Animal Services at 1609 Airport Road, Shelby, NC 28150, or to Hospice of Cleveland County at 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150
The guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
