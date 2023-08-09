KENDALLVILLE — Courtney Marie Maynard, 27, (Courey to friends and family) was given her wings on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.
Courey was born on Dec. 23, 1995.
Continuing her memory and legacy are her two daughters, Annalise Rose Marie and Violet Ray, alongside her loving husband of five years, Thomas A. Maynard.
Courey's ultimate focus in life was to give her children an all-encompassing love, a goal she succeeded in every minute of every day. A love that cannot be described, but needed to be experienced.
Courey enjoyed motorcycle rides with her husband, gardening, video games, alpacas, funny jokes, crafting, crocheting, and her new hobby, canning. Above all else, she loved her family and friends and spending time with them. Courey brought us all together and many others through her officiating, building families and futures with a passion only she could provide. And yet, though busy building entire generations, Courey never failed to enjoy every sunset, and every sunflower that existed in her world.
Elaina Ruth Maynard also gained her wings at 25 weeks, perfect in every way. Though the rest of us didn’t get to know her, she will always be loved and remembered as mama’s girl, as she was destined to be. Lainy was named after her eldest surviving cousin Airianna, unconditionally loved and NEVER forgotten.
Courtney is remembered by her parents, Daniel and Tammy Pifer, Thomas Maynard, Marjorie Maynard; her siblings, Daniel (Hayley) Pifer, Jeru Qadar, Cynthia (Kyle) Lacey, Cassandra Maynard, Aubreeanna Jonas; and nieces and nephews, Kinley and Eli Pifer, Airianna, Raynah, Lillyanna, and Wyatt Lacey.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, from 3-6 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 6 p.m., at the funeral home. In her memory, we ask that black not be worn to the celebration. Courey’s favorite color was mint green. Pictures and stories are welcome and appreciated.
Memorial donations may be given to the family to be used toward her two beautiful daughters.
They say you die twice. One time when you stop breathing, and a second time, a bit later on, when somebody says your name for the last time … Listen to us always saying your name and remembering the good times. Like you always listened to us before. We love you forever and always Princess.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
