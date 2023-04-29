GARRETT — John David Mitchell, age 77 years, went to abide with his Heavenly Father on April 26, 2023, at his home with his family at his side.
He was born Aug. 26, 1945, in Plymouth, Indiana, to parents John V. and Gladys C.(Utter) Mitchell.
He graduated from Garrett High School in 1963, and from IPFW with two associate degrees.
He married Janice E. Shaffer on Feb. 12, 1966, in Garrett, Indiana.
He worked at G.E., Bauman Harnish, Warner Gear/Auburn Gear, Freudenburg-NOK,
Sumitomo Tooling, Auburn Clutch, and IPFW. His current employment was at PFW as an instructor of Engineering.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, instructing his students, camping and all sports.
He is survived by his loving wife, of 57 years, Janice E.; a son, Jeffrey David (Dorinda) Mitchell; eight grandchildren, Bailey (Michael) Staal, Alexandra (Craig Jackson) Mitchell, Jacob (Mariah) Mitchell, Seth Mitchell and Samuel Mitchell; eight great-grandchildren, Beau, Beida, Ben, John Thomas, Isiah, Cadence, Kristin and Landon; and a great-granddaughter on the way.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2023, from 2-4 and 4-6 p.m., at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana.
Services will be Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Lakewood Park Baptist Church, 5555 C.R. 29, Auburn, Indiana, with visitation one hour prior to services.
Burial will be at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, Indiana.
Memorials are to go to Lakewood Park Baptist Church or School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.