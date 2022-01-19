CLARKESVILLE, Ga. — Kellie Paige Sherman, age 44, of Clarkesville, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
Born on Dec. 29, 1977, in San Diego, California, she was the daughter of Lowell Kent Sherman and Judy Helen (Jeppson) Sherman, of Clarkesville.
Kellie touched the lives of many, loved her many movies and films, and enjoyed getting her hair and nails done. She also enjoyed supporting her family members, cheering for her favorite sports teams, and playing a game of Uno. More than anything, she loved her family, including her cats and dogs.
Miss Sherman was of the Christian faith.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her beloved brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Katie (Hammer) Sherman, of Fairfax, Virginia; nephew, Dean Sherman; niece, Georgia Sherman; and loving, extended family in Indiana.
