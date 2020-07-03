BUTLER — Patricia A. Robinson Morrison, 75, of Butler, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Sept. 14, 1944, in Fort Wayne, to William G. and Geraldine M. (Sanders) Harter. They have both preceded her in death.
Patricia married Frederic L. Morrison on Sept. 2, 1995, in Auburn, and he passed away on Sept. 4, 2002.
She was a Q and A auditor for Bohn Aluminum in Butler, retiring after 34 years of service.
Patricia was a member of Butler Nazarene Church.
Surviving are a son, Allen L. (Heather Neese) Robinson, of Butler; two stepdaughters, Tonya Morrison, of Fort Wayne and Virginia Morrison, of Angola; grandson, Zach Robinson, of Butler; five step-grandchildren; brother, William G. Harter Jr., of Lehigh Acres, Florida; and a sister, Gloria J. Harter of St. Joe.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a stepson, Frederic Morrison.
Services will be held at noon on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home of 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with the Rev. Paul Patton officiating.
Burial will take place at Butler Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Butler Nazarene Church or to the family in care of Allen Robinson.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
