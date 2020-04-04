ALBION — John H. Knafel, 72, of Albion, Indiana, died on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Parkview-Randallia Hospital.
John was born on Aug. 3, 1947, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Harlan Andrew “Bud” and June Lois (Moore) Knafel, and they preceded him in death.
John married Linda L. Wellman on July 2, 1971 in Ligonier, Indiana.
John was an Army Vietnam veteran and lifetime farmer, retiring in 2015.
John was a member of Albion Presbyterian Church, Albion American Legion and Albion FFA.
John is survived by his wife, Linda L. Knafel, of Albion; brother, Arthur “Butch” (Jackie) Knafel, of Albion; “adopted sons”, Jake (Nicole) Griffiths, of Avilla, and Cory (Kelli Myers) Griffiths, of Albion; nieces and nephews, Tonya Jones, Tammy Bremer, Tony Knafel and Todd Knafel, all of Albion; and his dog, Buddy. John is also survived by a multitude of friends.
Due to the restriction on public gatherings, private family services will take place with Pastor Bret Frymier officiating.
Burial will follow at Sweet Cemetery, Albion.
Memorials are to Central Noble FFA or Albion American Legion.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
Harper Funeral Homes, Albion, is entrusted with the arrangements.
