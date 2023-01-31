HAMILTON — Ruth C. Weesner, 84, died on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Fort Myers Florida.
She was born on April 18, 1938, in Warsaw, Indiana, to Leonard and Dorothy (Baker) Ebbinghouse.
Ruth worked at Maloley’s Super Valu in Fort Wayne, Indiana, cutting meat for 45 years.
She then managed the Kroger Deli in Kendallville for 15 years before retiring at age 72.
She enjoyed cooking and her work ethic and love for family was imparted to her children.
Ruth married Bill Weesner Sr., on June 6, 1966, in Fort Wayne, and he passed away on Febr. 20, 2012.
Surviving are two sons and a daughter, Fred (Karen) Cullers, of Fort Wayne, Arviada (Don) McKinney, of Wichita, Kansas, and Bill Weesner Jr., of Hamilton; four grandchildren, Megan Weesner, Katelyn Weesner, Adam (Anna) McKinney, and Abigail McKinney (Matt); and one great-granddaughter, Adah McKinney; two sisters and a brother, Rosanna (LeRoy) Landis, of North Manchester, Helen Barva, of Huntertown, and Dan (Judy) Ebbinghouse, of Collamer, Indiana; and a wonderful companion of 10 years, Randy Chapman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and three brothers and a sister, Freddie Ebbinghouse, Robert Ebbinghouse, Charles Ebbinghouse, and Eileen Cable.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-3 p.m., on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Hamilton Fish and Game Club.
Memorials can be given in memory of Ruth to the Hamilton Fire Department.
Condolences can be left for the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.