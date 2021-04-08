AUBURN — Jason Michael Schurr, 42, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at his home in rural Auburn, Indiana.
He was born on Jan. 10, 1979, in Auburn, Indiana.
Jason worked as a die maker for Graphic Design in Auburn.
He married Jessica Ann Flotow on July 7, 2018, in Auburn, and she survives.
Jason enjoyed riding motorcycles, working on cars, fishing, cooking, playing in the mud and loved his freedom living in the country, but most of all he enjoyed being around friends and family, especially his nephew, Bradynn.
Also surviving are his father and stepmother, Kirk Allen and Vickie Schurr, of Garrett; mother, Kathy Jean (Hornett) Schurr, of Auburn; sister, Cortney (Matthew Egnor) Schurr, of Avilla; two nephews, Bradynn Roby and Kohen White; niece, Aaralyn Egnor; father-in-law, Joel Flotow Sr., of Francesville, Indiana; mother-in-law, Brenda Jacobs, of Garrett; maternal grandmother, Patricia E. Hornett, of Auburn; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved dogs, Lilly, Brutus and Rain.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service on Monday.
Brother Bud Owen will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation also will be from 2-6 p.m., on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.