PLEASANT LAKE — Thomas L. Simons, age 87, of Pleasant Lake passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Mr. Simons was born on May 15, 1935, in Corunna to Lloyd and Eileen (Landis) Simons. He was a 1953 graduate of Waterloo High School.
He married Virginia Irene Walters on Nov. 26, 1954, in Auburn.
Mr. Simons was a lifetime Steuben County farmer. He owned and operated the Simonsdale Farm near Pleasant Lake. He was a member of the Pleasant Lake Lions Club, National Holstein Association and Nation Milk Producers Association. He served on numerous boards over the years including the Angola State Bank and the Steuben Community Foundation.
He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, especially euchre, and being outside on his mower taking care of the yard. Most important to Tom was his family! He very much enjoyed spending time with his kids and his grandkids.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Virginia Simons; daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Dave Willman of Fountain Hills, Arizona; daughter and son-in-law, Jan and Mark Rosenbaum of Savanah, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Mike Slone of Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Kelly Simons of Orland; nine grandchildren; Simon and Christina Willman, Lacey and Matt Jensen, Sterling Willman, Andrew Rosenbaum, Kristi Sanborn, Kevin and Monica Sanborn, Jason and Aimee Slone, Ashlee and Michael Guthrie and Ryan and Jessica Slone; 10 great-grandchildren; and brother and sister-in-law, James and Lynn Simons of Angola.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son; Tom Simons.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo. Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, one hour prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home in Waterloo with Jill Willman and Pastor Chris Schafer officiating.
Burial will take place at Hill Side Cemetery in Pleasant Lake, which used to be part of the Simonsdale Farm.
Memorial donations may be given to the Steuben County Community Foundation Tom and Virginia Simons Fund, 1701 N. Wayne St., Angola, IN 46703.
Memorial donations may be given to the Steuben County Community Foundation Tom and Virginia Simons Fund, 1701 N. Wayne St., Angola, IN 46703.
