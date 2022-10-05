HAMILTON — Judith D. Baker, 73, died peacefully on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at her home in Hamilton, Indiana, with her family at her side.
She was born on April 5, 1949, in Angola, Indiana, to Arthur “Dean” and Garland V. (Dohner) Blair.
Judith worked food concession trailers for MJB Concessions, retiring in 2012.
She was a member of Hamilton Church of Christ, Hamilton Fish and Game Club, Butler American Legion Post 202 auxiliary, and the former Butler Eagles.
She married Marvin L. Baker on April 12, 1980, in Auburn and he survives in Hamilton.
Also surviving are two daughters and a son, Dawn L. Foglesong, of Auburn, Blair D. Lipely, of Hamilton and Brandon W. (Robin) Nickols, of Hamilton; three grandchildren, Timmery (Jeremy) Watson, Dean “Hunter” Lipely and Brylee Nickols; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Steven D. (Carol) Blair, of Hamilton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Ronald E. Blair and William L. Blair.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana, with burial to follow the service at Hamilton Cemetery.
Calling will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, from 2-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in memory of Judith, to the Hamilton Fire Department.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.