LADY LAKE, Fla. — Walter “Lee” Chapman, Lady Lake, Florida, formerly of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on May 5, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer.
He was born on July 26, 1942, in Akron, Indiana, to Harold Chapman and Dorthy Pattee.
Mr. Chapman received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Coast Guard in 1963.
Mr. Chapman worked as a journeyman electrician for many years, and raised his family on a small, rural farm in Avilla, Indiana.
Upon retirement, Mr. Chapman moved to the Villages in Lady Lake, Florida, where he lived retirement to the fullest. He spent winters in Florida, golfing and many summers with great friends, fishing in the mountains of Tennessee.
Mr. Chapman is survived by his three children and seven grandchildren, Troy and Jennifer Chapman, AJ and Tyler, of Centennial, Colorado, Phil and Sarah Chapman, Eva and Carter, of Denver, Colorado, Kris and Dan DeLong, Mikaela and Sydney, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Alexis DeLong, of Speedway, Indiana. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Donna Hobbs, of Wabash, Indiana; his nieces and nephews, Dennis (Cathy), Daniel (Renee), Deana (John), Denise (DeWayne), Liz, and Karen (Kraig); and so many lifelong friends in Indiana, Tennessee, Florida, and New York.
Mr. Chapman was preceded in death by his parents, Harold (Nina) Chapman and Dorthy (Herman) Pattee; his brother-in-law, Tony Hobbs; and a sister, Jeanette Chapman.
The family will plan a celebration of life at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to East Noble School Corporation’s Student Health Benefit Account and Boomerang Backpack program c/o East Noble School Corporation, attn: Brian Leitch, 126 W. Rush St., Kendallville, IN 46755, memo: Lee Chapman Memorial.
