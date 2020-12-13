Raelynn Feller
AUBURN — Raelynn Elise Feller passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, three hours after she was born at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
Her parents are Greg Feller and Elizabeth Colter of Auburn. She has three sisters and two brothers; Abigail Gaff, Emma Feller, Erik Gaff, Paisley Gaff and Mason Feller, all at home in Auburn. Her grandparents are Clarence and Tammy Colter, Albion, and Carter and Anna Feller, Auburn. Great grandparents are Marge Patterson, Albion; Sharon Turner, Auburn; and Allan and Linda Bannon, Mesa, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by great grandparents Bill Patterson, John Turner, and Carl and Jeannette Feller.
A private family service will be Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn. Burial will follow the service in Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorials can be given in memory of Raelynn to Remembering Rowan, C/O Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center Street, Auburn, IN, 46706.
To send condolences visit fellerandclark.com.
