FOLEY, Ala. — Tim Eberly, age 55, of Foley, Alabama, formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Nov. 28, 2020.
He was born to Mike and Susanne (Christlieb) Eberly, on Oct. 31, 1965.
Tim worked at Peoples Federal in Auburn, Indiana, and Kendallville, Indiana.
His survivors include his father, Mike Eberly, of Magnolia Springs, Alabama; sister, Melissa (Iamie) Ketzenberger, of Auburn, Indiana; and a niece and nephew.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Susanne; and his stepmother, Yvonne.
