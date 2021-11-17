ANGOLA — William S. “Bill” Grimes Jr., 71, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Lakeland Skilled Nursing & Rehab, Angola, Indiana.
He was born on March 15, 1950, in Defiance, Ohio, to William and Donna Marie (Shafer) Grimes Sr.
William graduated from Defiance High School in Defiance, Ohio.
He was a cook at GM Manufacturing Plant in Defiance, Ohio.
William was a member of Calvary Temple Pentecostal Church, Angola, Indiana.
He enjoyed cooking, playing cards, going to church and spending time with his family.
William is survived by his sisters, Sue Feeney, of Defiance, Ohio, Kathleene (Jerry) Musser, of Fremont, Indiana, and Katherine Grimes, of Altamonte Springs, Florida. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard Grimes, James Grimes, Donald Grimes and Daniel Grimes; and his sisters, Roberta Greenler, Mary Lee Grimes and Annabelle Cramp.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
The Rev. Vincent Torres will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at South Scott Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Calvary Temple Pentecostal Church, Angola, Indiana, or to Heartland Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
