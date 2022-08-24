ANGOLA — John Maurice Dick, 80, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully, on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Angola, Indiana.
He was born in Angola, Indiana, on July 10, 1942, to Maurice Ralph and Ava Dare (Phillips) Dick.
John graduated from Flint High School, Flint, Indiana, in 1959.
John married the love of his life, Melva Jean Cartwright, on Dec. 4, 1976.
He was a foreman and then Plant Manager at Jayco in Middlebury, Indiana, for 49 years, before retiring.
Surviving are his daughters, Loni Marie Dishong, of Bloomington, Indiana, and Jeanne (James) Forbes, of Kendallville, Indiana; and his brother, Van Shelby (Mary Lou) Dick, of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are his beloved eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Melva Jean Dick, on July 22, 2022; and siblings, Diana Lou Dick, Dennis Lee Dick and James LaDean Dick.
Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Rich Secor officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial and Military Honors will be immediately following the service at Flint Cemetery, Steuben County, by the Angola American Legion and U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.
Memorial donations may be made to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, Angola, Indiana, or to the Arthritis Association.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.