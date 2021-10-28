Efigenia Albor DeLuna, 73, of Sturgis, Michigan, died, unexpectedly, Monday, 25, 2021, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange, Indiana.
Updated: October 28, 2021 @ 12:19 am
