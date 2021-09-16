ANGOLA — Cassandra E. Wells, 63, of Angola, Indiana, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at her home.
She was born on July 3, 1958, in Coldwater, Michigan, to Gaylord and Betty (Grubb) Turner.
Cassandra had worked at a few manufacturing companies in the area, but most recently had been working at Angola American Legion Post 31, where she was a member of the women’s auxiliary.
She enjoyed gardening, horses and her dogs. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children, Wayne III (Randi) Wells, of Garrett, Indiana, and Travis (Amber) Wells, of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are her eight grandchildren, Natasha (Christopher) Greuter, Alexis (Robert) Hylton, Austin Wells, Wayne Wells IV, Carmen Wells, Nate Wells, Addison Wells and Kaylen Wells; along with her four great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Hylton, Brielle Greuter, Leighton Greuter and Benjamin Hylton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Deb and Cindy.
There will be a Celebration of Life visitation from 4-6 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Angola American Legion Post 31.
Condolences may be expressed online at weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
