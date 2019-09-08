Delores Peckhart
KENDALLVILLE – Dolores J. Peckhart, 91, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lutheran Life Village in Kendallville.
She was born March 2, 1928, in Ashley to John B and Nealla V. (Becker) Voges.
She worked for 28 years at Essex Wire before retiring in 1999. She attended the Independent Full Gospel Church in Ashley and New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo.
Dolores married Ronald W. Peckhart on May 23, 1947, in Auburn, and he died April 28, 2003.
Surviving are two daughters and a son, Dianna S. (William “Monroe”) Stewart of Orland, Gloria (Corey) Happner of Sturgis, Mich., and William (Ginger) Peckhart of Hamilton; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three stepgreat-grandchildren; and four sisters and two brothers, Norma Wolfe of Florida, Juanita Corkwell of Big Lake, Virginia Frankenstein of Kendallville, Bertha Maurer of Garrett, Glen Voges of Fort Wayne and Hugh (Donna) Voges of Angola.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a brother Dean Voges.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with burial to follow in Fairfield Cemetery, Corunna. Calling is two hours prior to the service, from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials can be given to the American Heart Association. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
