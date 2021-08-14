COLUMBIA CITY — John Carl Workman, 21, of Columbia City, Indiana, and formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, from injuries sustained in an auto accident.
Born on Sept. 27, 1999, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Jon and Carrie (Vaught) Workman.
Growing up in Fort Wayne, Johnny was a member of Abundant Life Church. He taught himself how to play guitar and loved playing worship music. He was active with his church and taught Bible studies as he attended Carroll High School. He would go on to graduate with the Class of 2018.
Maybe not knowing at the time, Johnny would find his true love at the age of 12, while with his youth group. It may have been love at first sight, but he still had to be persistent to win the heart of Katie Rose Bontrager. The two dated for several years before being married on Aug. 1, 2020 at their church.
Johnny began his work career at a young age helping his father clean carpets. Over the past few years, he worked for Southwest Commercial Roofing, Sam's Club and currently at Jayco.
His true passion though was his love and faith in his Savior, Jesus Christ, his wife and his family. He was passionate about worship music and played on Sunday mornings at church, church camps and church conferences.
Never knowing a stranger, Johnny was selfless, loving and giving. His friends may joke that he was opinionated, but Johnny spoke his mind and you always knew what he was truly thinking and what he believed.
Survivors include his loving wife, best friend and soul mate, Katie Rose Workman; parents, Jon and Carrie Workman; siblings, Luke, Amaya, Kaelyn, Jack and Laya Workman; grandparents, J. Lynn Workman, Rhonda and Ismael Briones and Carl and Allison Saathoff; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Phyllis Workman; and great-grandparents, John Carl and Hazel Workman and Juanita Willhite.
Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 16, 20221, at Abundant Life Church, 3301 E. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation an hour prior.
Pastor Richard Brown and Bishop David E. Keller will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Nolt Cemetery, where Johnny will be laid to rest near his grandmother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abundant Life Church.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Johnny's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
