AVILLA — Dennis Franklin Smothermon, age 77, of Avilla, Indiana, died on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana.
Denny was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Feb. 22, 1944, to Loyal and Dorothy Jane (Stemmler) Smothermon. His parents preceded him in death.
He graduated from Concordia High School in 1963.
He was employed with International Harvester for 20 years. After he retired, Denny owned and operated Smothermon Auto Sales in Fort Wayne.
He married Jane Pace on Dec. 26, 1995, in Fort Wayne.
Denny was a very funny and ornery guy. He was also kind and caring and made you feel at ease when around him. He loved to build model ships. He liked fishing and rebuilding cars. He especially loved his 1963 Corvette that he restored. Denny was close to his family and enjoyed every minute he spent with them. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Smothermon, of Avilla; sons, Eric and Denise Smothermon, of Fort Wayne, Richard and Julie Smothermon, of Fort Wayne, Michael and Danielle Smothermon, of Fort Wayne, Troy Smothermon, of Fort Wayne and Jason and Sarah Smothermon, of Fort Wayne; 15 grandchildren; stepsons, Rod McCreery, of Kendallville and Scott Michael, of Mishawaka; and sister, Marilyn Copenhagen, of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Stiverson.
A private memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
