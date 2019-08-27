GARRETT — Max A. Crabill, 89, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Churubusco, Indiana, on Sept. 25, 1929, to Cledith “Tiz” and Florence (Krider) Crabill. They preceded him in death.
He spent his formative years in Churubusco, graduating from Churubusco High School in 1947.
Max was married to Wilma Judd in Columbia City, on March 20, 1954. The couple settled in Garrett in 1962.
Max was a long-time fixture at Garrett State Bank where he started as a cashier and finished as the president. He went to work in 1962, retiring after 32 years and five months in 1994.
In his free time he was an avid golfer, but he found his most joy in his grandchildren and family.
Max is survived by his wife of 65 years, Wilma Crabill; a son, Gary (Dina) Crabill; a daughter, Sheree (John) Keller; a sister, Beverly (Hurshel) Nelson; sister-in-law, Norma Crabill; four grandchildren, Matthew (Rona) Crabill, Justin (Melissa) Crabill, Arielle (Sam Dunipace) Keller and Hannah (Jordan Cowper) Keller; and three great-grandchildren, Aaron, Caden and Cole.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dale Crabill.
Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 10 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.
The family will also receive friends on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
Burial taking place at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Heartland Hospice.
An online note can be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.