CONWAY, N.C. — Janice J. Hall, 68, of Conway, South Carolina, died on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at home.
She was born May 1, 1954, in Angola, Indiana, to the late Norman Eugene and Thannie Jo (Dibley) Warstler.
Janice married Henry Hall on May 2, 1980, in Auburn, Indiana, and together they celebrated 34 years of marriage until his passing.
Janice worked with Textron for 23 years and Tenneco for 17 years in Angola. Upon retirement she relocated to South Carolina, spending her days baking, playing dominoes and loving her grandchildren.
Surviving are a daughter, Amanda (James) Sturgeon, of Conway, South Carolina; a step-daughter, Linda (Lyle) Miller, of Fremont, Indiana; and sisters-in-law, Lynda Judd, of Wellington, New Zealand, and Deva Warstler, of Howe, Indiana. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Harper, Charlotte and William Sturgeon, of Conway, South Carolina, and Kyler Haifley, of Fremont, Indiana; one great-grandchild, Draven Haifley, of Fremont, Indiana; three nieces, Judy (Brent) Middleton, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jennifer Sassen, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Lindsay Warstler, of Howe, Indiana; a nephew, Gary (Denise) Warstler, of Conroe, Texas; and many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her three brothers, George Warstler, Robert Warstler and Charles “Chuck” Warstler.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m., at H. E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, 108 S. West St., Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Donna Holcomb, of the Helmer United Methodist Church officiating.
Burial will follow at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola.
As an expression of sympathy and memorial contributions may be sent to First United Methodist Church, Myrtle Beach, or in the form desired by friends.
Arrangements by H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home.
