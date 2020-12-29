Sarah Mae Hochstetler, 76, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 12:14 a.m., on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury.
Updated: December 29, 2020 @ 1:09 am
