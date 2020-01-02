GARRETT — Clarence Francis “Pete” Smith passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
He was born July 2, 1928. Pete grew up in Garrett, Indiana.
His parents were Fred and Gertrude (Neible) Smith. Pete was one of seven children.
Pete always loved to play softball and baseball. He was on a traveling team starting at the age of 14, and was on a ball team until he was 82 years old. He was very proud that his Seniors Team won the National Championship in 2004.
He is survived by the love of his life Ann (McClain).
They were married Nov. 17, 1950.
Together they have three children, Alan, of Clare, Michigan, Sam and wife, Trish, of Heber City, Utah, Sue McGrath and husband, Steve, of Louisville, Colorado.
Pete and Ann have five grandchildren, Shad (Miranda) Smith, Sara Smith, Pete Smith, Erin (Chris) Finn, and Patrick McGrath; and four great-grandchildren.
Pete was preceded in death by all his siblings, Geraldine (Ray) Palmer, Orphelia (Floyd) Link, Paul (Mary Jo) Smith, Mildred (Earl) Depew, Evelyn (Richard) Simanton, and Pat (Ed) Kennedy.
As a child, Pete was a little spitfire, and was known as “Peewee”. Pete never met a stranger. He greeted everyone with a smile and got to know something about everyone he met. He was loved by many! He loved playing games, cards, softball, hunting and fishing. His family was very special to him and so were his friends.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Community UMC, Fruitland Park, Florida.
