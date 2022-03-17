Billy Powell

ANGOLA — Billy L. Powell, 78, died at home surrounded by family on Monday, March 14, 2022.
He was born April 3, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Milan Edson and Mary Ruth (Pearson) Powell. They preceded him in death.
Billy graduated from Flint High School and on Oct. 23, 1960, he married Aneta Joyce (Wise); they shared 60 years of marriage before her passing on May 28, 2020.
Billy had worked for Moyer Spring for 20 years.
Billy enjoyed gardening, bird watching, fishing, sports, and he was a practical joker always pulling pranks and making those around him laugh.
Billy is survived by son, Michael L. (Marcy) Powell, of Fennville, Michigan; daughter, Patricia “Patty” Powell, of Angola; five grandchildren, Travis Powell, Kayla (Neal) Hickle, Paige Powell, Jason (Jessica) Fraley and Kasey (Brent) Aldrich; nine great-grandchildren, Ayries, Jacob, Jordyn, Evan, Jocelyn, Kinzii, Ryan, Finn and Theodore; brother, John (Mary Ann) Powell, of Stroh, Indiana; and a sister, Marjorie Hantz.
There will be no services held.
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola.
