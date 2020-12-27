ANGOLA — Debra Jean Gundy, 68, of Angola passed away on Thursday Dec. 24, 2020, at Lincolnshire Place in Fort Wayne.
She was born on March 20, 1952, to Robert Marion VanCleave and Nancy June (Beebe) VanCleave.
Debbie had a love for people and life and was adored by everyone that knew her. She had many talents and was very successful in her real estate career. She resided on Lake James for nearly all her life and had a love for all activities on the lake.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her son John (Debi) Gundy and daughter Christa (Jimmy) Pomeroy; grandchildren, Jayden and Carson Pomeroy, Paelyn and Jacelyn Gundy; her stepmother, Mary VanCleave; her brothers, Rob VanCleave and Tom (Chris) Bond; sisters, Susan (Kent) Raker, Melissa VanCleave, and Judi (Dave) Quinn.
Please join the family in celebrating her life Thursday, Dec. 31, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., with a service at 3 p.m. at Midwest Funeral Home, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne. Masks will be required. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
