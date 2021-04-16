LAGRANGE — Jennie Louise (Fair) Miller, 93, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor in LaGrange.
Mrs. Miller was born on July 31, 1927, in Mongo, Indiana, to Millard Vere and Catharine M. (Iddings) Fair.
Living her lifetime in LaGrange, she was a homemaker and worked for 14 years at Kirsch Company in Sturgis, Michigan.
She was a longtime member of East Springfield United Methodist Church in rural LaGrange, Indiana, where she was active in East Springfield Ladies Aid.
She was also a member of the East Springfield Home Ec Club.
Jennie was a wonderful cook, she especially loved cooking family meals and she loved all music.
On Aug. 31, 1957, in Angola, Indiana, she married Vern A. Miller. He preceded her in death on April 2, 2001.
Surviving are her children, Connie L. (Ed Saffen) Fair, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Bonnie (Merv) Jones, of Howe, Indiana, Al (Donna) Miller, of Sturgis, Michigan, Chester Miller, of Loxahatchee, Florida, and Brad Miller, of LaGrange, Indiana; nine grandchildren; a step-grandchild; 13 great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and her three sisters, Betty Ramer, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Patricia Blankenship, of Athens, Michigan, and Kathleen Faust, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Along with her husband, preceding her in death were her parents, Millard V. and Catharine M. Fair; three infant children; and three grandsons.
A funeral service will take place on Monday, April 19, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Pastor Dwight Kauffman will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at East Springfield Cemetery in rural LaGrange, Indiana.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, April 18, 2021, from 2-5 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Mongo Fire Department, American Diabetes Association or Parkview Home Health and Hospice.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.