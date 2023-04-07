AUBURN — Dr. Clayton Bishop Hathaway Jr. has passed into the arms of our Savior Jesus Christ on April 3, 2023.
“Bish” was born at Souder Hospital in Auburn on October 13, 1934, the son of Dr. Clayton Bishop Hathaway Sr. and Mildred (Painter) Hathaway.
He was preceded in death by older brother, Dr. William Henry (Sarah) Hathaway; and survived by his wife of 66 years, Carol Jean (Ritterspach) Hathaway; younger sister Margaret Ann (Dr. Richard) Lieb of Auburn; and younger brother Reverend Bruce Bond (Kristi) Hathaway of Bedford, Ohio.
Bish grew up in Butler and graduated from Butler High School in 1952. Bish then attended Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, where he met the love of his life, Carol. Bish and Carol were married on June 10, 1956, just a week after both graduated from Wittenberg.
At Wittenberg, Bish was student manager of the football team and had numerous academic achievements.
After their wedding, Bish and Carol moved to Bloomington, Indiana, and then Speedway, Indiana, where Bish graduated from the IU School of Medicine in 1960. The next step in their journey was Bish’s medical internship and residency at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, followed by two years at Fort Riley in Kansas, where Bish looked after our U.S. Army soldiers while they trained. Bish and Carol decided to settle in Auburn, where Bish and his brother William established a long-running medical practice together.
Over the course of his career, Bish helped deliver thousands of babies and took care of his patients with great compassion. He used his hands and medical skills to improve the lives of his patients. That was his legacy, which brought him tremendous fulfillment.
Other interests that Bish pursued passionately included singing in the Fort Wayne Philharmonic choir for more than 20 years, traveling, Rotary Club, serving on the Wittenberg Board of Directors, playing golf and tennis, bridge, gardening, dancing, following the Cleveland Indians (starting with childhood trips to Municipal Stadium in Cleveland with his Uncle Russell), and vacations at the family cottage near Port Clinton on Lake Erie. Bish enjoyed reading both for enjoyment and to satisfy his lifelong desire to continue learning. While his four children were growing up, Bish volunteered his time each summer to serve as camp doctor at the Anthony Wayne Boy Scout Reservation camp.
Bish was devoted to wife Carol (aka “Ritty”) and his children, William Martin (Carla), David Scott (Ann), Laura Nell (Jeff Watson), Michael Eric, and his nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren (and counting). He and Carol treasured their time with their great-grandchildren in recent years.
Donations in Bish’s name can be made to Doctors without Borders, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030, www.doctorswithoutborders.org or Leo Methodist Church for the benefit of Tapia School in Haiti, 13527 Leo Road, Leo, IN 46765.
Visitation for Bish is planned for Friday, April 21, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Visitation also will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, with a funeral service following at noon at Leo Methodist Church. Lunch will follow the service in the fellowship hall.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.