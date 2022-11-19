ALBION — Linda Joyce (Nash) Shultz, 91, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Ascension Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, Indiana.
She was born on Aug. 25, 1931, at Epworth Hospital in South Bend, Indiana, to Justin R. Nash, MD and Gladys Miller Nash.
Linda graduated from Albion High School, Class of 1949; Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, in 1951, Indiana University at IPFW Fort Wayne; and continued on to obtain a certification equivalent in library science.
On April 20, 1952, at Albion Methodist Church, she married Dale J. Shultz.
She was a librarian at Noble County Public Library in Albion from 1969 to 1985. She also worked for a few years as a part-time secretary for attorney James Prickett after retiring.
Linda was involved in many activities and organizations, including the Albion Rotary in which her father was a charter member. She was an Advisor of the National Rotary Rose Bowl Float Committee; a 40-year member of the DAR chapter in Columbia City; Prentiss Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, the Progress Club of Albion, the Windmill Museum, the IU Alumni Association, the Noble County Genealogical Society, Noble County Historical Society, the Mayflower Society, Gene Stratton Porter Society, and the American Legion Auxiliary.
She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Albion.
Linda compiled the book, "Albion Memories", which was patterned after George Roof's book from 1909, "History of Noble County and Greater Albion".
Survivors include her children, Donald (Deb Snodgrass) Shultz, of Albion, Sally Hull, of Columbia City, Bill (Paula Bair) Shultz, of Albion, Alan "Joe" (Tina Cox) Shultz, of Albion, and Kent (Stacey Lalyer) Shultz, of Albion; grandchildren, Steven Shultz, Austin Shultz, Corey (Brittney Foster) Hull, Dustin (Korinne Kowell) Hull, Amber (Hull) Hoffman, Brock (Andrea Ihnen) Shultz, Emily (Kevin) Campbell, Joseph (Tess Martin) Shultz, Justin (Laura) Shultz, Jeremy (Holly Rawles) Shultz, Jackson Shultz, Jordan Coulter, Trevor Bonar, and Brayton Bonar; and step-grandchildren, Heather (Andrew) Lemmon, Tiffani (Michael) Pettit, and Zachary (Joline) Lock. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Tobias Shultz, Charlotte and Foster Hull, Lindsay and Kelsey Hoffman, Bryce, Maci, and Lane Shultz, Kenna and Cade Campbell, Teagan, Quinn, and Sailor Shultz, Shyla Enix, and Jetson and Emmie Shultz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale Shultz, son-in-law, Harlan Hull; brother, Ronald L. Nash; nephew, Greg Nash; and great-granddaughter, Kendall Shultz.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 605 E. Main St., Albion, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Pastor Bret Frymier will officiate.
Visitation will also be from 4-8 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with Order of the Eastern Star service at 7 p.m.
Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.
Contributions in Linda's memory may be directed to the Noble County Historical Society or Asbury United Methodist Church.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
