CHURUBUSCO: Ronald Lee Nicodemus, 86, of rural Churubusco, Indiana, died peacefully in the company of family at 1:47 p.m., on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at The Waters, Columbia City, where he had been a resident since June.
Born on Sept. 19, 1936, at Linvill Memorial Hospital in Columbia City, he was a son of the late Jessie B. and Velma R. (Crawford) Nicodemus.
He completed elementary school at Coesse and graduated from Huntertown High School in 1955.
On Feb. 8, 1957, he entered the U.S. Army, training in chemical warfare at Fort Hood, Texas. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 9, 1959.
On Sept. 19, 1959, he married Marilyn A. White. They made their first home south of Coesse. They later moved to Collins, Huntington, and then in 1967, Huntertown. In 1971, they moved to their farm in Smith Township, Whitley County. After 58 years of marriage and raising three children, Marilyn died on March 19, 2018.
A career-long farmer, he maintained dairy cows and grew grain crops. In 1996, he retired from dairy farming and began driving fuel trucks for his son-in-law. Missing farming, he joined his life-long friend, Richard Hosler, in his farming operation, working for 11 years.
Through the years, Ronald enjoyed horse and pony pulls, participating in the area events with his own team of ponies. A fan of the orange Allis Chalmers tractors, he used them throughout his farming operation. During the winter months, he followed IU basketball. When the grandkids came along, he attended their school, 4-H, and sporting events.
He was a member of Churubusco Church of the Nazarene.
Surviving are three children, Karen Ann (Tim) Blake, Merrie Kaye (Richard) Parish and Randal M. (Sharon) Nicodemus, all of Columbia City; eight grandchildren; one step-grandchild; eight great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Marilyn Gross, of Columbia City; and sisters-in-law, Bonnie Nicodemus, of Columbia City and Alice Nicodemus, of South Whitley.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Brenda Lee Nicodemus; brothers, Keith, Kenneth, Gail, Jay, Glen and Larry Nicodemus; sisters, Dolores Ziegler, Elaine Guiff and Sharon “Pink” Diffendarfer; and a great-grandson, Levi Ronald Blake.
The funeral service is at 4 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial is beside his wife at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Visitation from 1 p.m., until the service on Friday at the funeral home. The family request casual attire be worn.
Preferred memorials are to Whitley County 4-H.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
