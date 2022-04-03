ANGOLA — Gary Michael Petre, 54, of Angola, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, from a short-term illness, surrounded by loved ones, and is now in the arms of Jesus.
He was born on July 18, 1967, in Hicksville, Ohio. He was a 1986 graduate of DeKalb High School.
Gary worked in maintenance as a lead journeyman for Universal Tool and Stamping/Auto-Line in Butler for more than 25 years.
He married Kathleen O’Donnell on June 26, 2009, in Avilla.
Gary loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman.
Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Tillie and Dale Wildeson, of Butler; wife, Katie Petre, of Angola; two daughters, Chasity (Wayne) Knight, of Butler and Tabitha Petre, of Butler; four grandchildren, Monica Petre, Nevaeh Julian, Alexis Julian and Brooklyn Weber; brother, Tim (Heather Stanley) Petre, of Auburn; sister, Michelle Stone, of Bellefontaine, Ohio; four nephews, Mason Petre, of Auburn, Logan Petre, of Fort Wayne, Luke Petre, of Auburn and DJ Stone, of Lima, Ohio; and a niece, Katrenia Stone, of Lima, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gary E. Petre.
A memorial service will take place at 5 p.m., on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Michael Halferty officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 4-5 p.m., on Thursday, April 7, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.
- To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.