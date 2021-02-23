WATERLOO — Allen John “Jack” Roudabush, age 91, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, Indiana.
He was born to John William and Thelma (Hern) Roudabush in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on July 8, 1929.
Jack graduated from Richland High School in 1949, in Johnstown.
He then moved to Indianam where he worked and raised his family.
Jack was a farmer and carpenter with more than 50 years in the carpenters union.
A faithful church member of Pleasant Chapel Church in Ashley, Jack also shared attendance at Waterloo United Methodist Church.
He loved everyone with a smile on his face. He will be missed by so many as he touched so many lives and was a living example of true Christian love and fellowship.
Jack was married three times and was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather.
Survivors include his wife, Agnes Roudabush; three children, Cordell Meyer, Matthew (Carlie) Boddiger and Brenda (Joe) Montague; four stepchildren, Sharon (Steve) Webster, Ginger (Larry) Wilks, Jenny (Robert) Downam and Connie (Michael) Gerardot; one sister, Lynne (Lynn) Shively; and three brothers-in-law, Alvin (Ruth) Wooster, CJ (Carol) Wooster and Jerry (Wendy) Wooster. A host of loving grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many friends are also surviving.
Jack was preceded in death by his son, Paul; stepdaughter, Cathy; stepson, Roger; and two sisters, Joyce Whisler and Jean Thomas.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
Private family funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo, with Pastor Valarie Kline officiating.
Burial will take place at Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo.
Memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Chapel Church of the Brethren, 1993 C.R. 8, Ashley, IN 46705 and Waterloo United Methodist Church, 300 W. Maple St., Waterloo, IN 46793.
Per Gov. Holcomb’s mandate, face coverings and social distancing will be required. There will only be 50 people allowed inside the funeral home for visitation at one time, so visitors may need to be prepared to wait outside.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
