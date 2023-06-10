NORTH MANCHESTER — James Arthur “Jim” Malcolm, 83, North Manchester, Indiana, formerly of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on June 8, 2023, at his home.
The son of Job H. and Faye S. (DePew) Malcolm, Jim was born on Oct. 23, 1939, in Garrett, Indiana.
After graduating from Garrett High School in 1958, Jim enlisted into the United States Navy, where he served for four years, until he received an honorable discharge.
He then returned home to Garrett and began his career with Electric Motors, where he met the love of his life, Norma Johnson. He then worked at Zollner Corporation for the next 38 years, retiring in 2002.
On Nov. 23, 1962, Jim’s life changed forever when he married Norma. The two were blessed with three children, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren and one more on the way.
Jim was a man with a servant’s heart who was always willing to help and volunteer. Before moving to North Manchester seven years ago, Jim and Norma volunteered their time at Catholic Charity’s Food Pantry in Auburn. Jim also helped hurricane victims through the American Red Cross and drove veterans to their medical appointments at the VA in Fort Wayne. After moving to North Manchester, he continued volunteering by serving as President of the Home Owners Association for Royal Estates.
Jim was a loving father who led by example. He always took time for each child and their needs, and when he became a grandfather, he loved to spoil his grandchildren every chance he got. From “The Candy Table” and presents at Christmas and birthdays to attending every sporting, theater, and band event, Jim was the best possible grandpa he could be. He loved being around his family and telling jokes. When Jim found time to relax, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, watching college sports and NASCAR, going to national parks, and birdwatching.
Jim was a godly man who loved attending Mass at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in North Manchester, where he was a member.
The loving memory of Jim will be forever cherished by his wife of 60 years, Norma Malcolm, of North Manchester; son, Jeff (Rosemarie) Malcolm, of Mishawaka; daughters, Tracey (Dan) Myers, of North Manchester and Mary (John) Zumbaugh, of Fort Wayne; sister, Norma (Rich) Hull, of Grabill; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and stepmother, Geraldine Malcolm; infant brother, Kenneth Malcolm; and two sisters, Barbara Ann Morris and Harriett E. Teders.
Family and friends may call on Monday, June 12, 2023, from 9-11 a.m., at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 1203 S.R. 114, North Manchester, Indiana.
A funeral Mass will be held at the conclusion of calling with Father Dennis DiBenedetto officiating.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 3 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, 1380 N. Main St., Auburn, IN 46706.
For those who wish to honor the memory of Jim Malcolm, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 1203 S.R. 114, North Manchester, IN 46962.
The family of Jim Malcolm has entrusted McKee Mortuary with care and final arrangements.
Condolences may be emailed to mckeemortuary.com.
