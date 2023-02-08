GARRETT — Darrell D. Hatton, age 68, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Darrell was born on Nov. 15, 1954, in Garrett, Indiana, to Carl W. and Lenora B. (Cobbs) Hatton, and they preceded him in death.
Darrel graduated from East Noble High school in 1973.
He had been a bartender at Martin’s in Garrett.
Darrell enjoyed the Chicago Bears and his cat, Tiger.
Darrell is survived by his brother, Steven Hatton, of Avilla, Indiana; two sisters, Sharon (Tim) Mueller, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Bonnie (Jerry) Meyer, of Avilla, Indiana; girlfriend, Theresa Kobiela, of Garrett, Indiana; and nieces, Ella Brockelsby, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Darla Buckles, of Avilla, Indiana.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Carl W. and Lenora B. Hatton; twin brother, Delbert L. Hatton; and sister, Karen Hatton Cordial.
Visitation will take place from 1-2 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana.
Services will take place at 2 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Huntertown Cemetery, Perry Township.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book at www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
