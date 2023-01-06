AUBURN — Mary J. Limecooly, age 89, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, Indiana.
Mrs. Limecooly was born on Jan. 16, 1933, to Paul and Grace (Hively) Pence.
She was a graduate of Churubusco High School.
She married her husband of 69 years, Donald G. Limecooly, on Dec. 26, 1953, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He preceded her in death on June 14, 2022.
Mary and Don owned and operated Auburn Automotive and Clutch for 30 years, before retiring in 2000.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn.
Her family was very important to her and she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her son, David Limecooly, of Auburn; daughter; Susan Fry, of Auburn; three grandchildren, Luke Limecooly, Megan Limecooly and Emily Boyer; two great-grandchildren, Bode Boyer and Hadley Boyer.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don Limecooly; three brothers; and two sisters.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, from noon to 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Entombment will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Indiana Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
