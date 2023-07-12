LARWILL — Betty Joan Hill, 91, of rural Larwill, Indiana, died peacefully in the company of family at 8:30 p.m., on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at her home.
Born on Jan. 15, 1932, in Whitley County, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Marshall L. and Nellie (Engle) Sheckler.
Growing up in Columbia City, she graduated from Columbia City High School in 1950.
On June 4, 1950, she married Anthony "Gus" Wilbur Hill. In 1954, the couple purchased a farm in Etna-Troy Township, where they raised five children. Her husband of 50 years, Gus, died on Jan. 10, 2001.
In addition to being a farm wife and homemaker, she worked for Weatherhead/Dana, Columbia City, as a mold operator for 25 years.
Throughout married life, she liked to work in the farm fields and plant and tend the annual vegetable garden. She enjoyed fishing in Minnesota, and took several month-long trips to Germany, with a native friend, traveling throughout the country. When the grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren came along, they were her love and joy. To keep sharp, she worked crossword puzzles and read.
Surviving are her children, Donna (John) Tucker, of South Whitley, Sally (Anthony) Gingery, of Columbia City, Shirley Hill, of Georgia, and Michael (Loie) Hill, of Larwill; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Dorothy Burton, of Wolf Lake and Joyce (John) Burton, of Columbia City.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Diana Hull; a brother, Max Eugene Sheckler, and his wife Eunice; and a brother-in-law, William Burton.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial is beside her husband at Troy Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorials in Betty's honor are to the Richland Township Volunteer Fire Dept., or Parkview Home Health and Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
