WATERLOO — Margaret A. Ellert, 88, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born on Sept. 23, 1931, in Bluffton, Indiana, to James G. and Ada C. (Mitchell) Redmon.
She was a 1949 graduate of Ashley High School and received her Associate's Degree in Nursing from St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She worked as a registered nurse in the local area for more than 30 years, before retiring from the Veteran’s Hospital in Fort Wayne in 1984.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn, the Rosary Society at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Waterloo and loved round and square dancing.
She married Philip R. Ellert on Sept. 6, 1952, in St. Michaels Catholic Church and he passed away on Aug. 15, 2011.
Surviving are six children, Thomas Ellert and his wife, Diana, of Waterloo, Timothy Ellert and his wife, Lisa, of Fort Wayne, Theodore Ellert, of Waterloo, Elizabeth McIntosh and her husband, Ron, of Columbus, Patricia Wurst and her husband, Eric, of Grants Pass, Oregon, and Deborah Parks and her husband, Jerry, of Carbon; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Judy Snyder and her husband, John, of York, Pennsylvania.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Jeremy Ellert; great-granddaughter, Kaylee Phillips; and two brothers, James Redmon and Mark Redmon.
Due to restrictions on public gatherings, a private Mass will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn, with Father Timothy Wrozak officiating.
Burial will follow the Mass at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Waterloo.
Memorials may be given in Margaret’s name to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or a parish of your choice.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home, of Waterloo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
