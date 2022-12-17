SARASOTA, Fla. — So very loved, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and devoted veteran, Edward (Lee) Aldrich, gained his angel wings on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Mr. Aldrich was born on June 8, 1936.
Lee is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Connie, whom he married on July 23, 1955; daughters, Vicki Blair, of Toledo, Ohio, Ranae Sexton, of Sarasota, Florida; son, Rick (Sharon) Aldrich, of Albion, Indiana; grandchildren, Zach (Lacey) Aldrich, Courtney (Patrick) Smith and Shanon (Daniel) Thompson; step-grandchildren, Clay (Penny) Moore and Grant (Nicole) Moore; and six great-grandchildren, Lillie, Lane, Laila, Adelen, Carter and Jaden.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Kay; his parents, Cecil and Leora Barnes; sister, Sue Ellerbush; brother, Scott Aldrich; and grandson, Kevin Edelen.
Lee was active in American Legion Post #246, Albion, Indiana, for most of his adult life and served as commander for two terms.
He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, golf, boating and his Harley. Above all else, he treasured spending time with his family.
Services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date.
