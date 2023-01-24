WOLCOTTVILLE — William Robert Huggins III, 87, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Jan. 9, 1936, in Baltimore, Maryland, to William R. Huggins Jr,. and Vivian (Terry) Huggins.
On Dec. 22, 1961, in Bluffton, Indiana, he married Ruby Munson.
Bill owned and operated Bill and Casey’s Landing with brother-in-law, Casey Brickley, during the 1960s and ’70s in Wolcottville, founded and operated Pretzels Inc., with business partner and lifetime friend, Bill Mann, in Bluffton, Indiana. Bill also partnered with Tim Dykstra (LaGrange, Indiana) to build Noble Hawk Golf Links in Kendallville.
He was a member of the Army National Guard and Topeka Baptist Church.
Bill had an avid interest in and owned several Standardbred harness racing horses through the years and enjoyed playing golf with friends. In his younger years, he was an outdoorsman, enjoying small game and wildfowl hunting. He was also a big IU basketball fan.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Ruby Huggins, of Wolcottville; two sons, William Huggins IV, of Rome City, and Steven (Yvette) Huggins, of Bluffton; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Kathy (Richard) Magers, of Westminster, Maryland.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Marylou Clare; a brother, Joe Huggins; and a daughter-in-law, Gina Huggins.
Out of respect for Bill’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Preferred memorials are to the Community Foundation of LaGrange or Parkview Noble Hospice.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
