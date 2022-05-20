AVILLA — Wendell David Parker, age 51, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Dave was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Feb. 13, 1971, to Wendell L. Parker, who passed away in 2003, and Patricia Sue (Bradley) Parker, who preceded him in death in 2008.
He graduated from East Noble High School in 1991, and was employed at Auburn Foundry for many years.
He married Melissa Jane Strickler on July 1, 1995, at the Botanical Gardens in Fort Wayne.
Dave was a member of American Legion Post 240 in Avilla and was commander of the Sons of the American Legion for the past three years. He also was a member of the National Rifle Association and Eagles Lodge Post 985 in Kendallville.
He loved old cars and spending time with his friends at the American Legion. He loved to cook and was always willing to help someone figure out their cell phone issues.
Survivors include his wife, Melissa Parker, of Avilla, and their dog, Jill; mother-in-law, Judith and Robert Pickens, of Decatur; sister-in-law, Amy and James Moeschberger, of Monroe; brother-in-law, Robin Strickler, of Decatur; sister-in-law, Suzie Pickens, of Decatur; uncle, Bob Bradley, of Kendallville; aunt, Carla Jean Halferty, of Helmer; close friends, Mike and Terry McArdle and Gary Smith, of Avilla; and his SAL friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law, Forest Strickler.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 3-6 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services for Dave will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Burial will follow at Christian Union Cemetery near Garrett.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sons of the American Legion Post 240.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
