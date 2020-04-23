LAKE JAMES — Randall William “Randy” Fritze, age 63, of Lake James, Indiana, formerly of Hillsdale and Portland, Indiana, passed from this world on Monday, April 20, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family.
Randy was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 15, 1956, and Randy was a true cowboy and loved spending time on his ranch, with his horses, his children and grandchildren.
He was an auctioneer by trade, always wearing his cowboy hat, boots, that big smile and his heart on his sleeve.
Randy is survived by his sons, Jason and Ryan; wife, Amy; his father, Bill; brother, Scott; sister, Cheryl (Bob Bildner); granddaughters, Ava and Sophie; stepchildren, Matthew (Braedi) Huneck, Nicholas (Grace) Huneck, and Zachary Huneck; step-grandchildren, Donavan, and Layla; and nieces, Ashley and Kali.
Randy was preceded in death in 2019, by his beloved mother, “Sis” whom only he could call “Chief”.
A special thank you to the many friends who supported and encouraged Randy and our family during his valiant battle with cancer, and a big thank you to Parkview Hospice for their care and support.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time when the mandate for social gatherings has been lifted.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
