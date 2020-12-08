LAGRANGE — Lois M. Lauver, 97, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in LaGrange.
Mrs. Lauver was born on June 13, 1923, in Brighton, Indiana, to Rollin J. and Mary E. (Keim) Swihart.
Growing up in Brighton, she was the class president and the salutatorian of her 1941 Brighton High School graduating class. After graduating she continued her education for two years at Goshen College. After graduating she taught in the one-room Schertz School in Roanoke, Illinois, from 1943-1945.
On Oct. 14, 1945, in Goshen, Indiana, she married the Rev. J. Paul Lauver.
After her husband was ordained as a minister, they served as the first missionaries in Puerto Rico under the Mennonite Board of Missions for 12 years, from 1945 to 1957.
She had a beautiful soprano voice, and on the "Luz y Verdad" (Light & Truth) radio ministry in Puerto Rico, she sang duets with Paul, and later as part of choral groups.
In 1957, she and Paul, along with their four young children, returned to the United States to care for Lois’ mother.
A living legacy of acceptance, perseverance, gratitude and faith, Lois was a wonderful partner with Paul, as they served God in missionary work and then pastoral ministry at the former Marion Mennonite Church.
She was still a faithful member of Marion Christian Fellowship in rural Shipshewana, Indiana.
Surviving Lois, are her children, Paul (Marilyn) Lauver, of Wolcottville, Indiana, John (Patti) Lauver, of Columbia, South Carolina, David (Pam) Lauver, of West Palm, Florida, and Maggie (Doug) Egge, of Fishers, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Jan (John) Schwartz, of Shipshewana, Indiana; grandchildren, Joel Lauver, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Lindsay Lauver (Nathan Warrick), of Ben Lomond, California, Reed Lauver, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Amy Lauver, of Columbia, South Carolina, Jessie (Mike) Whitten, of Zionsville, Indiana, Jenny (Rory) Igo, of Andover, Massachusetts, Jacob Paul (Kellie) Lauver, of Stuart, Florida, Weston (Cayleigh) Lauver, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Kira Lauver, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and Alex Glaser, of Fishers, Indiana; and six great-grandchildren.
Preceding Lois in death was her husband, J. Paul Lauver; her parents, Rollin J. and Mary E. Swihart; two children, Ann L. McMahon and James E. Lauver; a granddaughter, Molly Glaser; and a brother, Richard E. Swihart.
Funeral services will take place privately and burial will be at Brighton Cemetery in rural Howe, Indiana.
Lois’ grandson, the Rev. Weston Lauver, will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Marion Christian Fellowship, 5460 N. C.R. 450W, Shipshewana, IN 46565.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
